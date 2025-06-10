Local Economic Partnership launch marks milestone in borough’s economic development strategy

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council successfully hosted the inaugural meeting of the new Local Economic Partnership (LEP) on Monday 9th June at The Palace Demesne, Armagh, marking a significant step forward in the borough’s drive to strengthen economic growth and collaboration.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting brought together a broad and diverse group of stakeholders to lay the foundation for the newly established partnership, which is being supported by £4.5 million in funding from the Department for the Economy (DfE) over the next three years.

The LEP aims to identify key barriers to economic development across the borough and to co-design and deliver interventions that enhance the region’s value proposition, support local enterprise, and promote innovation and skills development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Partnership includes four elected members—Alderman Paul Greenfield, Councillor Joy Ferguson, Councillor Kevin Savage and Councillor Kyle Savage —along with representatives from Southern Regional College (SRC), Business Partnership Alliance (BPA), Labour Market Partnerships (LMP), Community Planning, Invest Northern Ireland, and the Department for the Economy.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Stephen Moutray with Permanent Secretary of the Department for the Economy, Ian Snowden, and representatives from all of the partner organisations involved in the new LEP.

Reflecting on the launch of the LEP, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray, said: “The first meeting of the ABC Local Economic Partnership was a defining moment for our Borough. We are now in a stronger position than ever to work hand-in-hand with our partners to unlock potential, boost competitiveness, and build a sustainable economy that serves everyone in our communities.”

Ian Snowden, Permanent Secretary of the Department for the Economy, attended the event to mark this important milestone, and said: “One of the Minister for the Economy’s four priorities is achieving better regional balance to make sure that all areas share in greater economic prosperity. Local Economic Partnerships are the centrepiece of our Sub-Regional Economic Plan.They will identify the main barriers to economic development and the interventions that will help to unlock the area’s potential. The Department is providing the Partnerships with dedicated funding to support their work.”

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to supporting economic development through strategic collaboration and long-term investment, ensuring that the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough remains a thriving hub for business, innovation, and opportunity.