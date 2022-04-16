Local gin brand secures deal with UK group

Brand Director at Hammonds of Knutsford Tim Dunlop said: “It was great to meet James and Martha during their recent trip to Cheshire and to get to see the stunning Giants Basalt Rock Gin bottle in the flesh.

“Having received a sample of the liquid a few weeks ago, I was really pleased to find the finished product was just as amazing as the gin when I first tried it. Their attention to detail impressed me from the first communication I had with them, and I have no doubt that customers of Hammonds of Knutsford will become fans of the brand very quickly once we receive our first order from the distillery.

“It is an honour that Giants Basalt Rock Gin will join our extensive portfolio of agency brands alongside some other high-quality spirits. We look forward to seeing this brand grow and I for one look forward to having a trip to the brand home quite soon to enjoy a gin and tonic while stood on the famous Giant’s Causeway.”

Co-Founder & Managing Director Martha Garbe (25) said: “This is a massive landmark for the brand to be taken on by such a renowned distribution company in the UK Mainland for when we launch. We were massively impressed with how Tim and the team operate over in Cheshire. We feel very confident that the brand will be looked after properly and introduced to the correct venues and markets in the mainland.”

Co-Founder & Managing Director James Richardson (25) added: “Being taken on as a core agency brand reiterates the work that we have put in over the last two years building not just a gin product, but a complete brand in Giants Basalt Rock Gin.

“The bottle is instantly recognisable on any shelf and people immediately know where we come from which is vital in the gin market today to stand apart from the crowd. With the UK mainland being just the start of our exports, we have more exciting news to share in the coming weeks with channels further afield secured for launch day.”

The deal will see Giants Basalt Rock Gin introduced to Amazon, independent retailers, bars, restaurants, hotels, appropriate drinks wholesalers over the UK mainland along with some of the UK’s largest online drink retailers.