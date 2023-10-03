NFU Mutual Agents and staff at the Causeway Agency recently nominated two local groups to receive a £6,443 donation from their national £1.92million ‘Agency Giving Fund’.

Compass Advocacy Network Representatives with Ian Gregg, David Lennox and Robert Calvin from NFU Mutual Causeway. Credit NFU Mutual

Compass Advocacy Network and Ashes to Gold were the local recipients.

The leading rural insurer has launched this fund, now in its fourth year, to help local frontline charities across the country. The Agency Giving Fund forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m funding pledge for both local and national charities in 2023, to assist with recovery from the pandemic and to help tackle the impact of the rising cost of living.

To ensure these donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they’re needed most, all NFU Mutual Agencies, with more than 295 offices nationwide, have been given the opportunity to nominate local charities to receive a share of the fund.

Ashes to Gold Representatives with Robert Calvin, Ian Gregg and Sheelagh Wynne from NFU Mutual. Credit NFU Mutual

Compass Advocacy Network recently purchased Lislagan Farm in 2021 on the outskirts of Ballymoney. Lislagan Farm is not only to be for children and adults with learning disabilities but also for the community. The donation will provide invaluable support and contribute to the development of the site and respite accommodation for families in need.

Based in Coleraine, Ashes to Gold delivers services that promote positive mental health including programmes for adults with learning disabilities. With an ever-increasing demand for such services and funding at an all-time low, a portion of the funding from NFU Mutual will be used to build a new toilet block and changing room.

Janet Schofield, CEO of Compass Advocacy Network, commented: “We are delighted to accept the grant from NFU mutual and will put it to good use supporting children and adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues, their families and carers.”

Peter Finch, Charity Manager of Ashes to Gold, commented: “The number of people who use our services is at its highest to date, so this donation is greatly appreciated. We are aware of the great work NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund does to support local projects and we feel extremely humbled they have chosen Ashes to Gold to receive this wonderful contribution.

" We have used a portion of the funding to build a new toilet block and changing room. This is something many funders would not normally support, so we are very pleased to have the opportunity to improve the facilities for our users.”

Speaking on the nomination, Ian Gregg, Senior Agent at NFU Mutual Causeway, added: “Both charities which were nominated by the Causeway agency are involved to some degree with mental health issues. The North Coast like all areas, has its fair share, with the current uncertain economic pressures adding no doubt to many peoples worries.

"£Both charities are very deserving, both assisting and complimenting the NHS in relieving some of the pressures in the local area. The team at NFU Mutual Causeway were delighted to be able to nominate both charities for individual awards from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.”