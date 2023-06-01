Local manufacturing leaders latest inductees to the Manufacturing Hall of Fame

The founder and group chairman of Specialist Group in Maghera, John Bosco O'Hagan, is one of four highly respected manufacturing leaders who have been inducted to the Northern Ireland Manufacturing Hall of Fame.

The other three are Walter Watson, founder of Walter Watson Ltd, Castlewellan; Mark Hutchinson, CEO of Hutchinson Engineering, Kilrea; and George Fleming, chairman and founder of Fleming Agri Products, Newbuildings.

First launched in 2022, this is the second intake to the Hall of Fame which recognises stalwarts of the local manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Manufacturing Hall of Fame welcomed its first inductees last year and aims to recognise leaders from across Northern Ireland who have made an exceptional contribution to manufacturing and engineering. This year’s winners were announced at the Manufacturing NI annual leadership summit, Anchor High, at the Guildhall in Derry, and have dedicated their entire professional lives to their communities, staff, and companies as well as significantly boosting the Northern Irish economy.

Pictured are, from left, George Fleming, Fleming Agri Products; Walter Watson, Walter Watson Ltd; Mark Hutchinson, Hutchinson Engineering; and John Bosco O’Hagan, Specialist Group.

As part of the selection criteria, inductees had to have started or grown a Northern Irish business significantly and sustainably over the last two decades at least; enhanced Northern Ireland’s manufacturing reputation through sectoral or product development; are highly respected by peers, employees and communities in which their businesses operate; or contributes to community initiatives or charitable or sporting causes.

Speaking at the Anchor High Conference Dinner, Manufacturing NI Chief Executive Stephen Kelly said: “Announcing our four latest entries to the Northern Ireland Manufacturing Hall of Fame is a fitting way to close out Manufacturing Month, an initiative which, first and foremost, aims to recognise those people and leaders in our industry who go above and beyond to make it the global success that it is.

“John Bosco, Walter, Mark, and George are talented and compassionate leaders from across Northern Ireland. They have worked tirelessly to create and sustain jobs, ensure that their products and services remain innovative and at the cutting edge, and have helped put Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector on the global map.

