The opticians, locally owned and run by partners Judith Ball, Lynn Mackey and Joanne Torrens, has been operating from The Diamond location for the past eight years and previously at Kingsgate Street for 15 years. This latest refurbishment has enhanced the aesthetics of the store and allows the team of 33 to provide an even better experience for their customers and patients.

Ophthalmic Director, Judith Ball, said: “We look after the eye and ear health of over 350 patients on average each week at Specsavers Coleraine, and we are only getting busier. We are thrilled to be able to provide an even better experience for our patients and customers with our revamped frame displays, digital communications and an upgrade on our IT systems to make everything from the appointment to the fitting of frames as efficient as possible.”

The upgrade complements Specsavers Coleraine’s services including eye and hearing testing, contact lenses, NI Pears emergency services and daily hearing clinics. Additionally, the store offers ear wax removal clinics every weekday, a service which is no longer available at GP practices.

Partners at Specsavers Coleraine, Judith Ball and Lynn Mackey are pictured at the newly refurbished store in the town centre. Credit Tina Mullan

Judith continued: “We are experiencing a rise in customers choosing to come to us first for anything related to their eye and ear health, which is helping to alleviate pressure on local medical practices. Alongside our revamp in the practice, we are continually investing in our people with training and qualifications to bring Coleraine the best expertise. Staff development is key to providing good quality, safe services to our patients in Coleraine.

"Additionally, if a customer is unable to visit our local store unaccompanied due to disability or illness, they can book an appointment with our Home Visits service, which covers all of Northern Ireland.”

Specsavers Home Visits has two hubs in Northern Ireland, with the Coleraine area covered by a team of six based in Ballymena.

