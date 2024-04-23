Local store wins at Musgrave ‘Store of the Year’ Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Carrickfergus store has been commended for excellence at the Musgrave Northern Ireland ‘Store of the Year Awards’.

The Musgrave awards ceremony celebrates and recognises the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands.

Centra Carrickfergus Woodburn won the Musgrave owned Centra Store of the Year award, recognised for its excellent customer service and for being active in the community. It also received the LRQA Award, which recognises the highest standards in food quality and safety.

Trevor Magill, Managing Director of Musgrave Northern Ireland said: “The Musgrave Store of the Year awards provide us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements, hard work and dedication of our retail partners and Musgrave owned stores, across our three brands.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all our retailers who work so hard to maintain the highest standards across our brands. Congratulations to all the finalists and award winners who never fail to deliver the best customer service to communities across Northern Ireland.”

The awards ceremony was hosted by radio presenter and DJ Pete Snodden last Thursday night in The Culloden Estate and Spa Hotel. Finalists are selected following several rigorous rounds of performance and standards audits, with the highest accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.

Musgrave NI Store of the Year winners

SuperValu Store of the Year, sponsored by Diageo

Winner: SuperValu Wood’s, Armagh

Finalists:

SuperValu McCool’s Ballymoney (silver)

SuperValu McCool’s Kells (bronze)

SuperValu Downey’s Dublin Road, Newry

SuperValu Wilson’s, Garvaghy Road, Portadown

Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year, sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC

Winner: Centra, McGleenan’s Keady

Finalists:

McCool’s Ballymena (silver)

Boal & Martin’s Holywood (bronze)

Cathcart’s Toome

Watson’s Portaferry

Centra High-Convenience Store of the Year, sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC

Winner: Centra Boal & Martin’s Great Victoria Street, Belfast

Finalists:

Boal & Martin’s Carryduff (silver)

Kavanagh’s Waterloo Place, Derry (bronze)

Curry’s Curr Road, Omagh

Gracey’s City Quays, Belfast

MACE large format Store of the Year, sponsored by Britvic

Winner: MACE, Dolan’s Gortin Road, Omagh

Finalists:

McFarland’s Newmills (silver)

Dolan’s Kildress (bronze)

MACE small format Store of the Year, sponsored by Britvic

Winner: MACE Gracey’s Gasworks, Belfast

Finalists:

Quinn’s Castle Street (silver)

Woods’ Clifton Street (bronze

SuperValu Company Owned Store of the Year, sponsored by Kerry Foods

Winner: SuperValu, Downpatrick

Finalists:

SuperValu, Lisburn

SuperValu, Newcastle

Centra Company Owned Store of the Year, sponsored by Pilgrim

Winner: Centra, Carrickfergus Woodburn

Finalists:

Centra, Draperstown

Centra, O’Neill Road Newtownabbey

Sustainable Store of the Year, sponsored by Nutricia

Winner: SuperValu Woods’ Fruitfield

Excellence in Social Media, sponsored by Ferrero

SuperValu Winner: SuperValu Downey’s Dublin Road, Newry

Centra Winner: Centra Conway’s Dunman (Cookstown)

Mace Excellence in Social Media sponsored by Mars Confectionary

Winner: Mace Boyd’s Main Street Toome

Fundraising Store of the Year for Action Cancer

Winner: SuperValu McCool’s Ballymoney

Winner: Centra Bradley’s Maghera

MACE Fundraising Store of the Year for NI Chest Heart and Stroke

Winner: MACE Royal Victoria Hospital

LRQA Winners:

SuperValu Daly’s Aughnacloy

Centra Kavanagh Waterloo Place

SuperValu Lisburn