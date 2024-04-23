Local store wins at Musgrave ‘Store of the Year’ Awards
A Carrickfergus store has been commended for excellence at the Musgrave Northern Ireland ‘Store of the Year Awards’.
The Musgrave awards ceremony celebrates and recognises the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands.
Centra Carrickfergus Woodburn won the Musgrave owned Centra Store of the Year award, recognised for its excellent customer service and for being active in the community. It also received the LRQA Award, which recognises the highest standards in food quality and safety.
Trevor Magill, Managing Director of Musgrave Northern Ireland said: “The Musgrave Store of the Year awards provide us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements, hard work and dedication of our retail partners and Musgrave owned stores, across our three brands.
“I want to say a huge thank you to all our retailers who work so hard to maintain the highest standards across our brands. Congratulations to all the finalists and award winners who never fail to deliver the best customer service to communities across Northern Ireland.”
The awards ceremony was hosted by radio presenter and DJ Pete Snodden last Thursday night in The Culloden Estate and Spa Hotel. Finalists are selected following several rigorous rounds of performance and standards audits, with the highest accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.
Musgrave NI Store of the Year winners
SuperValu Store of the Year, sponsored by Diageo
Winner: SuperValu Wood’s, Armagh
Finalists:
SuperValu McCool’s Ballymoney (silver)
SuperValu McCool’s Kells (bronze)
SuperValu Downey’s Dublin Road, Newry
SuperValu Wilson’s, Garvaghy Road, Portadown
Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year, sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC
Winner: Centra, McGleenan’s Keady
Finalists:
McCool’s Ballymena (silver)
Boal & Martin’s Holywood (bronze)
Cathcart’s Toome
Watson’s Portaferry
Centra High-Convenience Store of the Year, sponsored by Coca-Cola HBC
Winner: Centra Boal & Martin’s Great Victoria Street, Belfast
Finalists:
Boal & Martin’s Carryduff (silver)
Kavanagh’s Waterloo Place, Derry (bronze)
Curry’s Curr Road, Omagh
Gracey’s City Quays, Belfast
MACE large format Store of the Year, sponsored by Britvic
Winner: MACE, Dolan’s Gortin Road, Omagh
Finalists:
McFarland’s Newmills (silver)
Dolan’s Kildress (bronze)
MACE small format Store of the Year, sponsored by Britvic
Winner: MACE Gracey’s Gasworks, Belfast
Finalists:
Quinn’s Castle Street (silver)
Woods’ Clifton Street (bronze
SuperValu Company Owned Store of the Year, sponsored by Kerry Foods
Winner: SuperValu, Downpatrick
Finalists:
SuperValu, Lisburn
SuperValu, Newcastle
Centra Company Owned Store of the Year, sponsored by Pilgrim
Winner: Centra, Carrickfergus Woodburn
Finalists:
Centra, Draperstown
Centra, O’Neill Road Newtownabbey
Sustainable Store of the Year, sponsored by Nutricia
Winner: SuperValu Woods’ Fruitfield
Excellence in Social Media, sponsored by Ferrero
SuperValu Winner: SuperValu Downey’s Dublin Road, Newry
Centra Winner: Centra Conway’s Dunman (Cookstown)
Mace Excellence in Social Media sponsored by Mars Confectionary
Winner: Mace Boyd’s Main Street Toome
Fundraising Store of the Year for Action Cancer
Winner: SuperValu McCool’s Ballymoney
Winner: Centra Bradley’s Maghera
MACE Fundraising Store of the Year for NI Chest Heart and Stroke
Winner: MACE Royal Victoria Hospital
LRQA Winners:
SuperValu Daly’s Aughnacloy
Centra Kavanagh Waterloo Place
SuperValu Lisburn
Centra Carrick Woodburn