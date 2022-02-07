Transport Training Services has been awarded a contract by the Department for the Economy under the ApprenticeshipsNI programme to run apprenticeships in Warehousing & Storage, Logistics Operations and Supply Chain Management.

The logistics apprenticeships will support logistics industry employers with their workforce needs across the entire spectrum of logistics and will offer young people a pathway into a career in the vast logistics sector.

The UK logistics sector contributes £127 billion* to the UK economy and with the boom in online retail over the last number of years, logistics jobs have never been so vital.

Local Training Provider Launches New Logistics Apprenticeships

For more than 50 years, Transport Training Services has been operating a range of apprenticeships for the automotive and transport sectors in Northern Ireland, which now include HGV driving and light and heavy vehicle repair and maintenance programmes, amongst others. With around one-third of all automotive and transport apprentices being trained by TTS annually, it is the largest single provider of apprenticeships to these sectors in Northern Ireland.

Michael Strain, CEO at TTS said, “We are always looking for new ways to support local young people and employers in the sectors that we serve and these plans, although a natural extension of the programmes already offered, are part of an exciting new chapter for TTS.”

TTS will be hosting an Open Day on Thursday, February 10 as part of its Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week activities, which will provide young people and employers with an opportunity to visit TTS’s purpose-built training campus to speak to its careers and technical training teams.