Locals on ‘GiantSpirit Award’ 2022 shortlist
Two East Antrim businesses have been shortlisted for a ‘Giant Spirit’ Award.
Following a record number of entries Tourism NI has just announced the shortlist for its newly launched annual awards programme aimed at showcasing and rewarding best in class in the tourism and hospitality industry.
Among those who have made it are - Coastguard Boat House, Whiteabbey, in the Best Self Catering, Small, category while Dunamoy Cottages and Spa, Ballyclare, has been the shortlist in the Best Self Catering, Large, category.
Renamed The Giant Spirit Awards, the event has been aligned more closely to the award winning destination brand Northern Ireland ~ Embrace a Giant Spirit
The 2022 event will recognise and celebrate the resilience and spirit of the industry in facing the challenges of the last two years as well as those who exemplified the values of the destination, innovated and built competitiveness.
The awards gala dinner and presentation will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the Slieve Donard Resort, Newcastle on Thursday. October 6.
