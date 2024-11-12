Lord Mayor celebrates Belfast entrepreneurs at launch of conference

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, has called on entrepreneurs from across the city to get together for a unique conference aimed at supporting their business journey.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed will take place this month at the Cathy Short Theatre in Jennymount Business Park, lower North Belfast.

Councillor Murray, who is originally from the area, said he was delighted to see an event supporting local entrepreneurs and business people from across the city taking place in the York Road area.

From left: Tina Calder (founder Excalibur Press and Entrepreneurs Unleashed), Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray, Marie Walker (MCS Branding), Michael McAdam (Movie House Cinemas) and Carole King (Business Development, Excalibur Press)

He said “Our council is delighted to support the Entrepreneurs Unleashed Conference, having committed to enabling local businesses achieve their full potential as part of the Belfast Agenda, our city’s community plan.

“This is an exciting opportunity for individuals with business aspirations to connect, learn and be inspired to progress on their business journey – and even better that it’s taking place right in the heart of the community.”

The day-long event is intended to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit of local professionals, offering a cohesive space for networking and development.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed will feature a diverse panel of industry experts sharing insights on a variety of crucial topics for entrepreneurial success, including AI usage, marketing strategies, tendering and more.

Back row: Carole King (Business Development, Excalibur Press), Marie Walker (MCS Branding), Michael McAdam (Movie House Cinemas), Alex Feher (Head of Content Excalibur Press) From row: Tina Calder (founder Excalibur Press and Entrepreneurs Unleashed) and Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray

Attendees will also have the chance to network with like-minded professionals, gain actionable insights, and be inspired by success stories from fellow entrepreneurs.

Organised by Tina Calder, Chief Vision Officer of multi-disciplinary media and marketing agency Excalibur Press, Entrepreneurs Unleashed promises to bring together both aspiring and established business leaders on Thursday, November 28.

A North Belfast native herself, Tina Calder said Entrepreneurs Unleashed was a particularly poignant project for her to be organising.

She said: “Whether you’re just starting out or looking to elevate your business, Entrepreneurs Unleashed is your gateway to unlocking new opportunities.

“We are excited to offer a platform for learning and collaboration that will supercharge your entrepreneurial journey.

“Thanks to sponsors and supporters such as Belfast City Council, Belfast Met, Movie House Cinemas, Oranga Creative, MCS Branding and others we are delighted to be able to support entrepreneurs across the city.”

Registration is now open, and interested participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed Conference will take place on Thursday November 28, at the Cathy Short Theatre, Jennymount Business Park, Belfast, tickets are available from entrepreneursunleashed.co.uk