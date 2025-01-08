Lotus Homes reveals plans for new houses on key Lisburn site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading local property development company Lotus Homes has revealed plans to create new homes on a key site in Lisburn.

The proposed development by Banbridge-based Lotus Homes seeks to create approximately 80 new homes on the site of the former Charles Hurst show room on the Belfast Road in Lisburn.

Lotus Homes has already submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, kick-starting the Pre-Application process for this proposed development.

A drop-in pre-application community consultation event will take place on Wednesday February 19, 2025 from 2pm – 7pm at Lisburn Racquets Club, 36 Belfast Road, Lisburn, BT27 4AS.

Lotus Homes Managing Director Martin Tumilty (right) and Residential Director Sam Elliott (left) at the site of the proposed new homes on Belfast Road, Lisburn. Pic credit: Lotus Homes

A virtual consultation website will be live from Wednesday February 19 – Wednesday March 12, 2025 which can be accessed at www.belfastroadlisburnconsultation.com.

As well as providing new homes for the city, the development is also expected to create new jobs during the construction phase.

Martin Tumilty, Managing Director at Lotus Homes said: “We are pleased to present our plans for much-needed new homes in this area of Lisburn, representing an investment of c. £20 million by Lotus Homes.

“This site is conveniently located in close proximity to Hilden train station and a number of high quality sports and leisure facilities, making it an ideal location for those seeking a home in this popular area.”

He continued: “The construction of these new homes will see the creation of approximately 50 construction jobs.

"All homes by Lotus Homes are finished to our signature high quality style, and we look forward to showcasing our proposals for Belfast Road to the local community through our pre-application consultation process.”