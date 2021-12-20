Lough Neagh Artisans Christmas Hampers

Packed with a range of fabulous homemade and homegrown products from around the shores of Lough Neagh, the wicker hampers include a variety of goodies suitable to accompany any festive feast this Christmas and can be purchased online at https://loughneaghartisans.com/hamper/.

Led by Lough Neagh Partnership, Lough Neagh Artisans, have developed the hampers to encourage people to shop local, with produce from Annie’s Delights, Bakehouse NI, Gold & Brownes (Portglenone), Harnett’s Oils and Hillstown Farm (Randalstown).

The Lough Neagh Artisan Group is currently receiving support under the Agri-Food Co-operation Scheme

the wicker hampers include a variety of goodies

Speaking about the launch of Lough Neagh Artisan Christmas Hampers for 2021, Gerry Darby, Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “We launched our first Christmas Hamper collaboration with the Lough Neagh Artisans in 2019 and it was such a phenomenal success as people across Northern Ireland and beyond have a real love and fascination for local produce from around the shores of Lough Neagh.

“We are excited that we have developed the offering further for 2021 and are able to launch a choice of two beautiful hampers for Christmas.

“The production of these hampers underpins the commitment of Lough Neagh Partnership in working with local artisans to help bring their innovative ideas and creations to the wider public.”

The Gourmet Hamper is priced at £25 while the Luxury Hamper is priced at £69.99.

