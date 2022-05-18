Lough Neagh Artistans Mart  is launched

The market is a pilot to showcase local produce, arts and crafts from the shoreline of Lough Neagh and right across Northern Ireland.

Admission to the market is free and will also include live music, cookery demonstrations, product sampling and visitors can even take boat trips from 12noon or indulge in an eel supper at Grans.

Eimear Kearney, Marketing Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “We are so excited to launch the first Lough Neagh Artisans Market which will showcase the vast array of high quality locally produced goods, from here on our doorstep to right across the country. We are looking forward to welcoming families to immerse themselves in an entertaining and fun day out while supporting the best local producers. We are hopeful that this pilot will become a regular feature for our artisans.”

Lough Neagh Artisans members Noreen Van der Velde of Noreen's Nettles, Noeleen Kelly of Lock Keeper's Cottage, Ann Marie Collins of Annie's Delights, Gary McErlain of Lough Neagh's Stories and Angela Patterson of Gold & Browne's launch the first Lough Neagh Artisans Market

Albert Johnston from DAERA’s NI Regional Food Programme (NIRFP) stated: “The NIRFP is an important funding programme for our food and drink sector as it continues on the path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. This market will highlight the quality, sustainability and reputation of the food that is produced both locally and throughout Northern Ireland.”

Businesses wishing to trade at the market should visit https://loughneaghartisans.com/lough-neagh-artisan-market/ to reserve a place at the event.

For further information about Lough Neagh Partnership visit: www.loughneaghpartnership.org or follow Lough Neagh Partnership on facebook at: www.facebook.com/loughneaghpartnership.

Lough Neagh Artisans member Ann Marie Collins of Annie's Delights in Portglenone at the launch the first Lough Neagh Artisans Market which will take place at Lock Keeper's Cottage, Toome; on May 22