Love is in the air at Castle Gardens Valentine’s Market

Ald Amanda Grehan, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee Chair (right), joins owner of Lisburn’s Blixt Bakery Zara Shiels and Daisy the Dalmatian to launch the upcoming Valentine’s Day Market

The market promises to provide an exciting addition to a Saturday shopping day in Lisburn city centre.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Lisburn Valentines Market will proudly feature decadent bakes from Lisburn’s own Blixt Bakery and Rosie McNeill Cakes with The Daily Apron bringing their award-winning sourdough and traditional breads. Local teenage farmer Nicholas Dennison from Rock Road Farm will be proudly showcasing his rare-breed pork including bacon, pork shoulder and chops which are sure to add a special touch to your weekend meals.

Serving up artisan treats on the go for guests to the market, Urban Street Grub will have their loaded nachos on offer whilst The Rovin Stove will tantalise guests with their signature menu which is sure to have a seasonal twist. Ret Ro’s Grilled Cheese will be a real treat for cheese lovers and The Curious Farmer is launching his new loaded baked potatoes using produce from his own farm. There will be a selection of artisan crafts from Ellie Mac Candles, Lisa’s Buttons & Bows and Pink Pepper Designs handmade jewellery all showcasing their product range among others.

Performing throughout the day will be musical groups Harmony Ladies Choir and Lisburn Uke’s joined by singer songwriter Kyle J. Suckling. Meanwhile, children can take part in the Valentine’s craft workshop and come away with their own handmade gift to take home.