Founded in 1962 by Sydney and Marie Harman, Harman Fine Furnishers will be pulling down the shutters for good when Sydney and Marie’s sons Gareth

and Gerard retire.

Originally established by Sydney, a skilled cabinet maker operating out of Carson’s Yard on the Ulster Bar Corner, the business evolved over the years into a beloved retail establishment, known then as Complete House Furnishers, situated on High Street.

Gareth and Gerard Harman attended afternoon tea with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM, alongside Ald John Smyth, Cllr Roisin Lynch and Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

Throughout its long history, Harman Fine Furnishers remained a family affair. Sons, Gareth and Gerard joined the business full-time in 1981 and 1987 respectively, working alongside their parents for some time.

The business remained a cornerstone for quality home furnishings and evolved with the times as they navigated through economic challenges such as the

credit crunch, financial crisis and the recent trials of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However after decades of hard work and dedication, the brothers have decided it is time to retire and enjoy well-deserved leisure time with

family, on the golf course and exploring new travel destinations.

Looking to the future, the premises of Harman Fine Furnishers will soon be home to Wallace’s, a distinguished men’s clothing and school uniform shop.

In recognition of their contribution to the local community and economy, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper invited Gareth and Gerard to Antrim Civic Centre for afternoon tea to celebrate the contribution they have made to the local high street.

Cllr Cooper said: “Harman Fine Furnishers have enriched the lives of countless residents with their dedication to quality and service over the years.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Harman family for their contributions and wish them nothing but joy and fulfilment in their well-deserved retirement.

“As we bid farewell to Harman Fine Furnishers, we eagerly anticipate the exciting journey ahead for Wallace’s Menswear as they step into the well-regarded premises."

Brothers Gareth and Gerard commented: “To all our customers, past and present, we extend our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years.