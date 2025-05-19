Two detached dwellings with associated garages are to be built on lands 240 metres south-west of 34 Foxwood Hall, Lurgan, in lieu of an apartment block.

The planning application for the dwellings and garages was lodged by McAdam Stewart Architects, Banbridge Enterprise Centre, on behalf of Steadlands Ltd, Dromore.

The wider application site measures 10.4 hectares in area and is located south of 11a Belfast Road, east of Pines Grove, Pines Close, Pines Court and Thornhill Park, to the south of Lilburn Hall.

ABC Planning officers noted in their report: “Officers are content that the proposed development is respectful of the surrounding context.

Two detached dwellings with garages are to be built on lands close to Foxwood Hall, Lurgan, in lieu of an apartment block. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The proposal is to replace a three-storey apartment building with two detached dwelling units. The wider context of the development consists mainly of two-storey detached and semi-detached units.

“Changing the apartment building for two units is unlikely to cause any negative impact on the character and surrounding context of the development.

“Officers can confirm that the layout, scale, proportions, massing and design [are] comparable with the surrounding context. In terms of overshadowing and loss of light, the proposed units will have no greater impact than the approved units, as they have a lower ridge height.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

