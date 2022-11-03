The travel advisors are all specialists in luxury travel and are members of high-profile travel agent networks like Virtuoso, Travel Leaders and Signature Travel Network. They design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their US clients.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to work with Luxury Gold to experience at first-hand some of our luxury tourism offering. Seeing is believing – and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for the island of Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”