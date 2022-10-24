A two month consultation on Miscarriage Leave and Pay has opened.

The Minister said: “The loss of any pregnancy is a source of profound sorrow and grief. I believe that employment law should be compassionate and supportive of those who experience such a loss.

“Working parents who experience a still birth after the 24th week of pregnancy have a statutory entitlement to two weeks’ leave and pay. I believe a worker or employee who experiences a miscarriage up to the end of the 23rd week of pregnancy should have the same protections.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons

“The views of stakeholders and the wider public are very important and I want to make sure we take them into account as we commence the legislative process. This consultation is a key milestone in moving the legislative process forward.”