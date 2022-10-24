Lyons to bring forward Miscarriage Leave and Pay regulations for NI
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has launched a consultation which will bring forward dedicated legislation for Miscarriage Leave and Pay in Northern Ireland.
A two month consultation on Miscarriage Leave and Pay has opened.
The Minister said: “The loss of any pregnancy is a source of profound sorrow and grief. I believe that employment law should be compassionate and supportive of those who experience such a loss.
“Working parents who experience a still birth after the 24th week of pregnancy have a statutory entitlement to two weeks’ leave and pay. I believe a worker or employee who experiences a miscarriage up to the end of the 23rd week of pregnancy should have the same protections.
Most Popular
“The views of stakeholders and the wider public are very important and I want to make sure we take them into account as we commence the legislative process. This consultation is a key milestone in moving the legislative process forward.”