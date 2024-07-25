Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers appointed to build new £15m health services hub for Belper
The modern facilities – designed to have high environmental credentials to ensure long-term sustainability - will be built on the site of the former Belper Clinic, as part of the Babington Hospital site on Derby Road, Belper.
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust has commissioned Midlands-based contractor Henry Brothers to deliver the new building.
It will include environmentally sustainable features such as photo-voltaic panels on the roof to harness the power of the sun, with pledges to use local and recycled material from demolished buildings in the build where possible, along with timber from certified sources.
The health hub will feature 15 consulting rooms, six treatment rooms, a health education group room and other facilities, and will provide a range of services including community nursing, midwifery clinics, podiatry services, speech and language therapy, physiotherapy, continence advisory service, wound care and phlebotomy.
Designed by architects Race Cottam Associates, it will accommodate all existing outpatient and clinical services provided at Babington Hospital.
Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, said: “Henry Brothers has wide experience of delivering community facilities in Derbyshire and beyond, such as schools and health care services, and we look forward to starting on site.
“Once completed, the Belper health hub will play an important role in the local community, providing key facilities to residents, and we are pleased to be involved in delivering this development for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.”