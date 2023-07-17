Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers start work on £22.5m British Army project

Magherafelt-based contractor Henry Brothers Construction has broken ground on a £22.5m scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:18 BST

The company is delivering new facilities at the Ministry of Defence site for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron – the only British Army unit permanently assigned to NATO.

The infrastructure is being delivered to enable the squadron, which contributes to the NATO Response Force, to move from Dorset to its new home at Beacon Barracks.

As a Deployable Communication Module, its role is to install and control strategic communication and information systems supporting a deployed NATO headquarters.

Most Popular
John Sowter, Justin Hicklin and Stuart Rowles from leading contractor Henry Brothers pictured at a groundbreaking event for a £22.5m scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire with representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). Credit: Chris Terry photographyJohn Sowter, Justin Hicklin and Stuart Rowles from leading contractor Henry Brothers pictured at a groundbreaking event for a £22.5m scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire with representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). Credit: Chris Terry photography
John Sowter, Justin Hicklin and Stuart Rowles from leading contractor Henry Brothers pictured at a groundbreaking event for a £22.5m scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire with representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). Credit: Chris Terry photography

Henry Brothers is building a new two-storey facility for the Squadron within a secure compound at Beacon Barracks which includes offices, conference rooms, a reception area, workshops, garaging, storage rooms, welfare facilities and M&E plant rooms. It will feature solar panels on the roof.

The company is also delivering a single-storey satellite communications building as part of the development.

Personnel at the groundbreaking event included representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), and contractor Henry Brothers Construction.

Construction Director at Henry Brothers Construction Justin Hicklin said: “We are excited to be starting work on this new facility at Beacon Barracks for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron, who play an important role in NATO.

“Henry Brothers has worked in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on numerous projects over many years, helping to deliver a wide range of infrastructure improvements. This is our first contract at Beacon Barracks, but the latest in a long line of developments that we have successfully completed for our armed forces.”

Related topics:NATOBritish Army