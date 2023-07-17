Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers start work on £22.5m British Army project

The company is delivering new facilities at the Ministry of Defence site for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron – the only British Army unit permanently assigned to NATO.
The infrastructure is being delivered to enable the squadron, which contributes to the NATO Response Force, to move from Dorset to its new home at Beacon Barracks.
As a Deployable Communication Module, its role is to install and control strategic communication and information systems supporting a deployed NATO headquarters.
Henry Brothers is building a new two-storey facility for the Squadron within a secure compound at Beacon Barracks which includes offices, conference rooms, a reception area, workshops, garaging, storage rooms, welfare facilities and M&E plant rooms. It will feature solar panels on the roof.
The company is also delivering a single-storey satellite communications building as part of the development.
Personnel at the groundbreaking event included representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), and contractor Henry Brothers Construction.
Construction Director at Henry Brothers Construction Justin Hicklin said: “We are excited to be starting work on this new facility at Beacon Barracks for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron, who play an important role in NATO.
“Henry Brothers has worked in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) on numerous projects over many years, helping to deliver a wide range of infrastructure improvements. This is our first contract at Beacon Barracks, but the latest in a long line of developments that we have successfully completed for our armed forces.”