Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers start work on £22.5m British Army project

Magherafelt-based contractor Henry Brothers Construction has broken ground on a £22.5m scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire.

The company is delivering new facilities at the Ministry of Defence site for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron – the only British Army unit permanently assigned to NATO.

The infrastructure is being delivered to enable the squadron, which contributes to the NATO Response Force, to move from Dorset to its new home at Beacon Barracks.

As a Deployable Communication Module, its role is to install and control strategic communication and information systems supporting a deployed NATO headquarters.

John Sowter, Justin Hicklin and Stuart Rowles from leading contractor Henry Brothers pictured at a groundbreaking event for a £22.5m scheme at Beacon Barracks in Staffordshire with representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). Credit: Chris Terry photography

Henry Brothers is building a new two-storey facility for the Squadron within a secure compound at Beacon Barracks which includes offices, conference rooms, a reception area, workshops, garaging, storage rooms, welfare facilities and M&E plant rooms. It will feature solar panels on the roof.

The company is also delivering a single-storey satellite communications building as part of the development.

Personnel at the groundbreaking event included representatives from NATO, 280 Signal Squadron, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), and contractor Henry Brothers Construction.

Construction Director at Henry Brothers Construction Justin Hicklin said: “We are excited to be starting work on this new facility at Beacon Barracks for 280 (NATO) Signal Squadron, who play an important role in NATO.