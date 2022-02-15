Magherafelt firm aiming for net zero emissions target

The organisation, which is already building a new net carbon zero Nursery and Forest School for Staffordshire University and a £9m sustainable development at Loughborough University, aims to reduce total greenhouse gasses emissions by 2% each year for the next nine years and to halve CO2e emissions by 2030.

The Journey to Net Zero strategy will be achieved through a number of initiatives such as implementing 100% hybrid/electric cars by 2025, utilising 100% eco cabins on sites by 2025, and enhancing its biodiversity by 2% a year.

Ian Henry, CSR Director at Henry Brothers, said: “Sustainability has been at the heart of our operations for over two decades with eco-friendly practices adopted since the 1990s and progress recorded since 2014.

“The outcomes of our sustainability initiatives to date – which include developing the Henry Brothers Nature Reserve, creating the Sustainability Professionals Forum, and involvement with tree planting schemes – have been excellent, but the launch of our Net Zero Strategy is certainly our most significant commitment to date.

“It comes at a time where businesses and individuals have more of a responsibility than ever before to change our behaviour and protect our environment.

“Our Journey to Net Zero outlines exactly how we will achieve this ambitious goal by working with our employees, clients and partners to achieve a sustainable future that builds upon the extensive foundations already in place.”

Henry Brother’s Journey to Net Zero Strategy identifies how the company will review and implement new practices around fuel, gas, car mileage, electricity use, waste transport, air mileage and delivery mileage carbon.