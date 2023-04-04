Magherafelt firm ASM joins GGI Global Alliance - enhancing its international capability

Following continued and sustained growth, Magherafelt firm, ASM Chartered Accountants, has joined GGI Global Alliance – one of the top multidisciplinary associations of accountants and lawyers worldwide.

It’s a strategic move to further enhance ASM’s international capability and help assist local clients with international growth. The membership will help them to connect with a group of world-wide companies with the joint potential to help support their clients requiring financial, legal and tax issues in different jurisdictions.

GGI will support ASM to offer clients a combination of global resources, business and local market knowledge for their international business requirements, from existing interests, to those exploring new international opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Launched in 1995, ASM has grown rapidly and today stands as one of the largest accounting and management consultancy firms in Ireland with a 170-strong team at offices in Belfast, Dundalk, Dungannon, Magherafelt and Newry.

Some of the Directors at ASM Chartered Accountants, Michael O’Hare, Nicola Niblock, Grainne Quinn, Brian Clerkin, Caroline Keenan and Ian Finnegan are pictured.

Grainne Quinn, Director at ASM Magherafelt said: “We are delighted to be joining one of the world’s most respected global alliance organisations which will provide us with further access to similarly minded firms worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Across all five offices we have experienced a strong and steady growth in our corporate client base, specifically within manufacturing, engineering, technology, agri-foods, tech, transport and printing.

“At ASM Magherafelt, our local client base is doing a lot of business overseas from exporting to production, and it is important to have the best support when international advice and help is needed. Becoming a GGI member will enable us to enhance the ways we can support clients with their interests across the globe”.

Marco Izzo, Chief Operating Officer from GGI said: “We would like to extend a huge welcome to our new member firm, ASM Chartered Accountants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With four offices in Northern Ireland and one office in the Republic of Ireland, ASM is one of the most respected accountancy firms in the region. In today's international markets, having a strong presence is essential for big and small companies."

ASM has an all-island presence and specialises in a range of financial disciplines including tax, corporate finance, audit and accounting, internal audit, consultancy services, hotels, tourism and leisure, insolvency and forensic accounting.

ASM Chartered has offices in Belfast, Newry, Dungannnon, Magherafelt and Dundalk. For further information on ASM Chartered Accountant’s range of services, visit www.asmaccountants.com

Advertisement