Magherafelt firm Henry Brothers start work on £13.3m business hub scheme in Leicester

Magherafelt headquartered Henry Brothers has been appointed to deliver a new £13.3m business hub in Leicester city centre.

The scheme involves renovating a cluster of heritage buildings in King Street to create a modern home for creative businesses in support of around 250 new jobs.

Five separate but interconnected buildings at Pilot House will be transformed into 60,000 sq ft of high quality accommodation, including a central, glass-fronted communal courtyard and atrium.

Leicester City Council awarded the construction contract to Henry Brothers, and work has now just started on site.

Managing Director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said:

“We are very excited to have been appointed to this renovation project which will breathe new life into the historic Pilot House and help to boost Leicester’s economy and growth.

“It’s a superb development which includes the retention of existing industrial features, including parquet flooring and exposed brick and beams.

“Henry Brothers has significant experience of working on heritage and renovation projects and we are very pleased to have now started on site with our team and alongside our partners who are working on this key development.”

Other members of the construction team include architects RG+P and structural engineer M-EC.

Pilot House was a factory built in around 1900. The sensitive redevelopment will transform the building into a business zone for technical and digital companies, complete with a co-working lounge and a central courtyard and atrium for shared use.