Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Magherafelt firm inspiring next generation of construction leaders

Primary schools across the Magherafelt area have received a generous donation of ‘Molly in Construction’ books from local construction company, Henry Brothers.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

Authored by Lisa Molloy, ‘Molly in Construction’ aims to inspire pupils to pursue a career in construction, aligning with Henry Brothers’ commitment to fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the industry.

CR Director at Henry Brothers, Ian Henry, stressed it is important the next generation needed to be aware of what the construction industry has to offer.

He said: “With an industry wide skill shortage, it is crucial that we play our part in encouraging the next generation to explore the opportunities that a career in construction has to offer.

Most Popular
Pupils from Magherafelt Primary School show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry BrothersPupils from Magherafelt Primary School show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry Brothers
Pupils from Magherafelt Primary School show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry Brothers

“We believe that pupils will enjoy learning about Molly’s adventures on a construction site, exploring the various roles available and the interesting people that she meets along the way.

“Through our job sampling days, careers fairs, and involvement in Business in the Community’s ‘Adopt a School’ programme, Henry Brothers is committed to helping young people be the best that they can be.

“This donation represents the next step on that journey and we hope it goes a long way in showing young people that if you can see it, you can be it!”

Amongst the schools that received copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ was Churchtown Primary School, Holy Family Primary School, Kilronan Primary School, Lavey Playgroup, Magherafelt Primary School, Moneymore Primary School, Spire­­s Primary School, Tobermore Primary School, and Woods Primary School.

Pupils from Kilronan Primary School, Magherafelt, show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry BrothersPupils from Kilronan Primary School, Magherafelt, show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry Brothers
Pupils from Kilronan Primary School, Magherafelt, show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry Brothers

To learn more about ‘Molly in Construction’ vist, pegasuspublishers.com

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/oscar-winning-actor-james-marti...
Pupils from Henry Brothers show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ Credit: Henry BrothersPupils from Henry Brothers show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ Credit: Henry Brothers
Pupils from Henry Brothers show off their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ Credit: Henry Brothers
Pupils from Spires Integrated School, Magherafelt, with their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry BrothersPupils from Spires Integrated School, Magherafelt, with their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry Brothers
Pupils from Spires Integrated School, Magherafelt, with their copies of ‘Molly in Construction’ . Credit: Henry Brothers
Pupils from Woods Primary School near Magherafelt with copies of the ‘Molly in Construction’. Credit: Henry BrothersPupils from Woods Primary School near Magherafelt with copies of the ‘Molly in Construction’. Credit: Henry Brothers
Pupils from Woods Primary School near Magherafelt with copies of the ‘Molly in Construction’. Credit: Henry Brothers