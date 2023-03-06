Leading Magherafelt-based contractor has unveiled ambitious plans which will see the company invest more than £2 million into major redevelopment works on Rainey Street in the town.

The works will result in six retail units, two floors of office space, and 17 apartments, which will be the first new domestic builds in the town centre for over five years.

Ian Henry, CR Director at Henry Brothers said: "As a responsible business, we are hugely excited to reveal these plans for our Rainey Street project and to build upon our efforts to improve our local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The redevelopment of Rainey Street represents a significant investment by Henry Brothers, and we have no doubt that these works will go a significant way towards the rejuvenation of Magherafelt town centre.”

Ian Henry surveys the plans for the new Rainey Street development in Magherafelt. Pic Darren Kidd

The finished development, which will sit at 21-23 Rainey Street, will consist of a three-storey building, which will front Rainey Street, and a four-storey building leading on to Postman’s Lane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “We recently installed hoarding at the site which features brilliant artwork created by students from Woods Primary School, Magherafelt and this has already provided a welcome splash of colour to the area.

“Works are well underway at Rainey Street, and we look forward to making continued progress over the coming months.”

A number of old buildings were demolished to make way for the new development, including the former offices of the Department of Agriculture which had previously been a hotel.

Advertisement

Advertisement