Magherafelt’s Henry Bros awarded place on the North West Construction Hub Framework

Magherafelt-based contractor Henry Brothers has been awarded a place on the North West Construction Hub Framework (NWCH) for the first time.

The company, which expanded into the North West last year with a Manchester-based office, has been appointed to the medium value construction framework for projects of between £3m and £8m.

The NWCH is a leading public sector construction framework, established in 2009, which has helped to deliver more than £2.79 billion worth of projects.

It covers Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside, and Cumbria, as well as five areas of Cheshire, including Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester.

Managing Director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor, said: “It is great news that Henry Brothers Construction has won a place on the North West Construction Hub Framework. This is a key public sector framework with clients including local authorities, universities, NHS foundation trusts, blue light organisations, housing trusts, colleges and academies, and more.

“Henry Brothers has significant experience of working with public sector partners and being appointed on the NWCH Framework opens up a potential pipeline of new business for us in a region in which we are steadily growing our presence.”

Henry Brothers is one of 11 contractors appointed onto the three-year medium value construction framework, which began this month (September) and has an option to extend for a further year.

Ian Hall, Framework Lead, NWCH, said: “Congratulations to our esteemed construction contractor partners on their exceptional bids to join the new iteration of the NWCH Medium Value Framework. Your commitment to quality and expertise truly stood out, and we eagerly anticipate the collaborative successes that lie ahead.”

Henry Brothers recently completed a £12m refurbishment scheme of the Chemistry Building at the University of Manchester as its first significant project in the North West. This was the latest in a number of sci-tech schemes delivered by the company.

Part of The Henry Group, the business comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out. In partnership with clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, accommodation, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.