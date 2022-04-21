Magheramorne business receives new leaf compost donation

NWP recently donated its high-quality New Leaf Compost to Blossoms at Larne Lough, which facilitates nature-based therapy for those suffering from stress and burnout.

New Leaf Compost is made by converting household food and garden waste collected from local authorities across Northern Ireland, with NWP processing over 300 thousand tonnes annually.

Blossoms at Larne Lough is run by mother and daughter team Maureen Hanvey and Liz Curtis and currently provides services to numerous public sector, corporate and charitable organisations.

NWP Chief Executive Colm Warren pictured with Liz Curtis and Maureen Hanvey.

Liz said: “We are grateful for the donation of peat-free compost provided to us by NWP which has allowed us to continue to facilitate our wide range of programmes and therapeutic interventions. We use New Leaf Compost as part of our courses and sessions to promote environmental awareness and remind participants of the dual benefit of responsible and environmentally friendly gardening.

“Many of our clients have told us that what we do here at Blossoms at Larne Lough has been really beneficial in terms of highlighting the physical and mental benefits associated with horticulture and emphasising that positive environmental impact can result in positive personal impact. Our gardens provide participants with a sense of solace - helping them when they experience high levels of stress, and we are passionate about exploring practical and enjoyable ways for everyone to engage in nature-based therapy focused on environmental improvement.”

NWP Chief Executive Colm Warren added: “At NWP we want to make a positive contribution to our local areas with the aim of furthering sustainability and promoting community wellbeing. Providing compost to initiatives such as this is only possible when local people recycle their household food and garden waste using their brown bin. By effectively recycling these organics, we can create completely peat-free compost which can then be circulated back into local communities and growing projects with all the associated carbon capture, climate and soil health benefits this also provides.”

NWP is headquartered in Dunmurry with additional recycling facilities in Antrim, Keady and Seaforde. The company delivers over half of all recycling from household waste streams across Northern Ireland.