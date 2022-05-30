Major exhibition and sale of art at Portrush Atlantic Hotel

Well known for his contemporary and traditional depictions of the Irish landscape, Adrian was invited by the Washington Ireland Program to exhibit his work at its ‘Journey through Ireland’ event on May 11 in downtown Washington DC in a venue overlooking The White House.

Together with representatives from the world of Irish film, literature, sport and food, Adrian helped transport American guests to Ireland for the evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now back on home soil, Adrian is preparing for a joint exhibition with his wife and fellow artist Evana Bjourson.

Downhill Calm by Adrian Margey

The exciting showcase opens this Thursday evening (June 2) running from 6pm - 9pm at the Portrush Atlantic Hotel and continues Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 11am - 8pm and Sunday, June 5 from 11am - 6pm.

“Showing my work in the USA for the first time was an incredible experience,” said Adrian.

“I feel very fortunate to have been offered the opportunity especially after the past couple of years when it had been impossible to hold in-person exhibitions.

“Visitors to the showcase were very welcoming and extremely supportive of my work. I’m now really looking forward to this week’s exhibition which is a little closer to home. Evana is a very talented artist and I’m sure visitors to the show will enjoy how her work contrasts with my own,” enthused Adrian.

Adrian Margey with the White House in the background

Evana’s stunning work incorporates human interaction, seascapes and coastal experiences observed through the lens of transience.

Her figurative work reflects thoughts on the role of humanity while her dynamic wave paintings take inspiration from life on the North Coast.

The artist initially trained as an architect. Her most recent work featured in the exhibition captures cherished buildings on the North Coast, bringing her full circle.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Artist Evana Bjourson

More details can be found on the artists’ websites: www.adrianmargey.com and www.evanabjoursonart.com.