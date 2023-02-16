Major milestone as renewable fuel is injected into SGN Natural Gas network

A major milestone was today confirmed for the gas grids in Northern Ireland which will see the injection of biomethane, a 100% renewable fuel, into the SGN Natural Gas network this year through a unique collaboration with Granville Eco Park Ltd, part of the Bio Capital Group and based in Dungannon.

Biomethane can be used as a direct replacement for traditional natural gas in the existing gas network infrastructure, which allows for a seamless transition to a net zero carbon energy source for consumers in the west of Northern Ireland. Biomethane is produced from organic waste materials such as agricultural and food waste.

David McKee, Chief Technical Officer, Bio Capital Ltd said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with SGN Natural Gas on the first biomethane to grid project in Northern Ireland that will tangibly benefit the environment. Our company is passionate about the effective delivery of a circular economy approach designed to eliminate waste in businesses and in society as a whole. Pioneering ideas such as this will play a key role in

realising the ambitions of the Energy Strategy for Northern Ireland.”

Pictured from left are David Butler, Director at SGN Natural Gas, Cora Corry, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, and David McKee, Chief Technical Officer of Bio Capital Ltd and Granville Eco Park.

Granville Eco Park has received notable plaudits for its operations since formation - in 2018 it secured a Sustainable Ireland Award for Circular Economy Leadership, and by 2020 it also received the prestigious ‘Best Small to Medium Biogas Plant’ by the Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association.

Natural gas is a recommended transition fuel in the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy on the journey to net zero for anyone ‘on-grid’, however today’s announcement will be a welcome boost of confidence for the region’s ability to deliver on net zero plans.

Research led by Queen’s University in 2022 found there to be approximately 6000 GWh worth of biomethane in Northern Ireland, which would account for more than 80 per cent of the region’s gas distribution network demand. This means there are considerably greater volumes of the renewable gas available than previously thought.

David Butler, Director at SGN Natural Gas added: “Entering into an agreement with Granville Eco Park is a monumental day for the natural gas networks in Northern Ireland. We anticipate that by late 2023, biomethane will begin to be injected into our infrastructure in Dungannon.”

Pictured from left David McKee, Chief Technical Officer of Bio Capital Ltd and Granville Eco Park, and David Butler, Director at SGN Natural Gas.

David Butler, Director at SGN Natural Gas (pictured from left), David McKee, Chief Technical Officer of Bio Capital Ltd and Granville Eco Park, Mary O'Kane, Head of Regulation at SGN Natural Gas, Declan McLaughlin, Head of Projects at Bio Capital Ltd, Darren Young, Head of Business Development at SGN Natural Gas.