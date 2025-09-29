Major £23m Sysco hub at Nutts Corner reinforces Antrim and Newtownabbey as a destination for investment

Global foodservice leader Sysco has officially opened its £23 million state-of-the-art logistics hub at Nutts Corner, a landmark investment that underlines Antrim and Newtownabbey’s position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading locations for business growth and inward investment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of Sysco was marked by an event attended by First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly and the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Juile Gilmour.

The new 210,000 square foot facility will create 50 jobs locally, providing a major boost to the economic while demonstrating the b

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was enabled by the support of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s award-winning planning team, who facilitated the planning process efficiently to ensure the development could be brought forward at pace.

(L-R) Robin Swann MP, First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer for Sysco Ireland, Mark Lee, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Julie Gilmour

Strategically located at Nutts Corner, the site provides seamless connectivity across the region, strengthening Sysco’s capacity to deliver essential goods while supporting regional and national supply chains.

The development also reflects modern best practice in logistics and infrastructure, incorporating future-focused design elements including enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, welcomed the investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "The launch of Sysco’s £23 million hub is a transformative milestone for our Borough. This investment will create significant employment opportunities, drive innovation, and support our climate ambitions—strengthening Antrim and Newtownabbey’s position as a leader in sustainable economic growth."

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Julie Gilmour who attended the event added: "Sysco’s decision to invest in Nutts Corner demonstrates confidence in our local economy. Beyond the jobs it creates, this landmark development highlights our Borough as a vibrant and forward-thinking location for business, investment, and sustainable growth."