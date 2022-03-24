Making mental health a priority at Cranswick

“It is encouraging to see how society’s awareness of mental health has grown and it is important to me to make sure that mental health and wellbeing is a priority throughout the team at Cranswick Country Foods in Ballymena, as well as in the local community.

Any business is made up primarily of people and I believe that, when it comes to the long-term future and sustainability, caring for people and the community is just as important as reducing our environmental impact.

That is both as a professional in a leadership role and as an individual, thinking of my own friends and family.

Tony Demaine, Site Director at Cranswick Country Foods, Ballymena

We have a responsibility to both our own and our children’s generation to do what we can to improve the way we live and do business, to ensure they have opportunities to build healthy, fulfilling lives.

It is imperative for employers to keep considering what they are already doing in practical terms to support mental wellbeing and what more could be done in future, whether it’s for the workforce they’re directly responsible for or the wider community.

Supporting the people around us can take many forms.

From a listening ear during or after work to fundraising efforts to support charities’ work, as well as offering more formal mental health support. In October, 2020, we introduced our Pastoral Care Support Advisor, who is already a pastor in the local area and is now available specifically for our staff members to speak to at any time.

The site also has four Mental Health First Aiders and three Mental Health champions, who have volunteered from within the team.

This provides not only tangible support, but also a clear statement that mental health is important and needs to remain in focus.

Cranswick also supports a wide range of initiatives in the Ballymena area, with some focused specifically on mental health, for example, team members raised more than £6000 this year for Action Mental Health.

Along with this, supporting foodbanks, and a variety of other organisations and groups from schools to churches to football teams, all contribute to stronger communities and, with that, hopefully a greater sense of being supported.

More broadly, it’s also important to try to create a culture where people can be contented and take satisfaction in their work, with employers offering help where needed but not interfering.

Integrity and trust are important to build and maintain.

I’m thankful for my own experience, through which I’ve been able to have honest and open conversations with my colleagues and those I report to,

accepting that we can all learn through mistakes.

My vision is to make sure this ethos flourishes throughout the team. Listening to people’s ideas and ambitions and investing time and money to help teams develop is fundamental.