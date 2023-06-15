A Mallusk business owner has been shortlisted for an award at The Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House, London.

Andrew Kelly of eightyfive90 has been shortlisted for Creative Entrepreneur of the Year.

Now in its eleventh year, the awards celebrate the outstanding individuals and businesses that drive innovation, generate employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of the UK economy. The awards’ hall of fame includes past ex Dragons’ Den trio Steven Bartlett, James Caan and Jenny Campbell.eightyfive90 was launched by Andrew Kelly in 2020 and has worked with clients including Miss Universe Ireland, Danske Bank, Fibrus, ITV, artist Danni Simpson and the NIHE.

The company offers a range of services including videography, photography, digital workshops and drone footage.Mr Kelly said: “It’s a privilege to be shortlisted for any award, but a look at past winners and the hall of fame shows the true calibre of business owners recognised at these awards.

Andrew Kelly.

"It’s always nice to be acknowledged by your peers for the hard work that goes into starting and creating a successful business.

“Grosvenor House is an iconic venue, steeped in history and we look forward to getting to meet the other finalists from around the UK.”

Founder of The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James added: "Every year I’m blown away with the quantity and quality of applications we receive. The Great British Entrepreneur Awards receives thousands of applications annually and this year’s finalists collectively generate over £2.7 billion in turnover and employ over 33,000.”

The awards ceremony will take place on November 20.

