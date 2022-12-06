Mallusk-headquartered Brett Martin has completed a prestigious contract to provide architectural polycarbonate glazing for the roof of the Royal College of Art’s new £135million Battersea campus in London.

The new Battersea campus, which represents the university’s largest ever investment, adding more than 16,000 m2 of space, has been designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron.

Brett Martin, whose daylighting systems are used in a wide range of buildings, was chosen to supply its Marlon Clickfix architectural polycarbonate glazing system for the rooftop design feature which runs the full length of the building, filling the vast top floor design space with natural light.

Advertisement

The new campus is the manifestation of the RCA’s academic vision, enabling computer scientists, writers and curators, robotics engineers, sculptors and product designers to collaborate and advance new technologies and designs, ensuring the UK continues to lead the world in creativity and innovation.

The new Battersea campus in London.

Advertisement

Commenting, Paul Martin, director of Brett Martin said: “It is a fantastic project to have been involved with due to the prestige of the college and the striking visual design of the building.

“We have also now launched a new low carbon version of the Marlon Clickfix system. The polycarbonate glazing panels comprise of material with an 84 per cent lower carbon footprint and are produced using renewable energy generated at our Mallusk site.

Advertisement

"With the high-profile nature of this project and the fact we can now offer even more energy efficient materials means that we are seeing even more demand from around the world.”