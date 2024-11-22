Mamas & Papas opens largest concession to date at Sprucefield’s M&S store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s leading high street nursery brand, Mamas & Papas, has opened its biggest concession to date during Black Friday, with the 4,500 sq ft concession opening in Marks & Spencer within the Sprucefield Centre.

The concession will mark Mamas & Papas’ second location in the Lisburn area following their standalone store in the city’s Victoria Square.

The new opening will be the brand’s largest concession to date throughout the UK and Ireland, offering the retailer’s range of industry-leading products and invaluable expert services.

The new flagship concession will not only offer Mamas & Papas’ best-selling products, but it will also offer the complete range of services such as car seat consultations and one-to-one Buying for Baby personal shopping appointments with industry experts, meaning parents-to-be across Lisburn can continue to access the support and advice they need in an exciting, brand-new location.

Mamas & Papas opens its largest concession in the UK and Ireland at Marks and Spencer Sprucefield. Pic credit: Mamas & Papas

Sarah Starkie, Regional Manager at Mamas & Papas, commented: “We’re hugely excited for our new state-of-the-art Lisburn concession to open in Marks & Spencer.

"The move marks an exciting time in our expansion and our commitment to being the high street’s most accessible nursery brand, with the new in-store concession being our biggest yet.

“Families are such a big part of our community, and we’re proud to be able to offer parents-to-be the chance to get their hands on some brilliant giveaways this weekend – as well as making the most of the incredible Black Friday savings on offer.”

Phil Wiltshire, Store Manager, Marks & Spencer at Sprucefield Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome a bespoke Mamas & Papas shop-in-shop to our Sprucefield Centre store, complementing our baby and kidswear offer, and it’s great to be able to open just in time for shoppers to save on their baby essentials.

“We know how daunting welcoming a new addition can be, and we look forward to seeing our customers faces when they visit and find everything they would expect at a Mamas & Papas store, with the added value of shopping at their local M&S.”

Expectant parents will be able to make the most of Mamas & Papas’ Black Friday deals in its state-of-the-art concession, saving up to 50% on bestselling items until December 8.