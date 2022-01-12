Marine announces £1.25m investment

In Spring, the Marine will unveil ten new bedrooms bringing its total number of bedrooms to 51,

The project will also create a new adaptable events space which opens more opportunities for groups, parties and events in its prominent seafront position.

The project began in November 2021 and aims to be complete by early spring 2022.

The Ballycastle hotel was acquired in 2013 by current directors, business partners and lifelong friends Colum McLornan and Claire Hunter.

In the past number of years the refurbishments and renovations have included a transformation of the lounge, bar and bistro, the addition of the beach house and a new ballroom to host weddings and events.

Claire Hunter, Director of Marine Hotel Ballycastle, said: “Colum and I have researched beach front properties from Cornwall to Galway to Portugal to come up with the style and culture we have in the hotel today.

“We are dog friendly, have a relaxed and friendly vibe and the new bedrooms will allow even more people to enjoy Ballycastle.”

The latest investment will create additional employment and proposes to generate further revenue into the local economy with its increased occupancy.