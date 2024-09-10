The Marine Hotel is Ballycastle has received the AA four star award for outstanding service and unwavering hospitality.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA four-star awards are no easy feat for a hotel to achieve. Each year AA inspectors choose the very best hotels across the entirety of the British Isles split into groups by star rating. This award is given based on hospitality, service, cleanliness and amenities and Ballycastle’s Marine Hotel is now one of the few hotels in Northern Ireland to be awarded this prestigious title.

The award complements the teams unwavering hospitality and proactive communication across all areas of the property. Managed by Liam McElhinney, Marine Hotel understands the importance of guest satisfaction and over the last number of years, Liam has ensured that the team prioritise the needs of guests, going above and beyond to provide an exceptional stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having undergone refurbishments in 2023, rooms are tastefully decorated and finished with modern, stylish touches. The recent refurbishment has breathed new life into the hotel and has been well-received by guests.

Colm McLornan and Claire Hunter celebrate the awarding of the AA four star award to Marine Hotel in Ballycastle. Credit Spider PR

It has also been recognised directly through the award. The four-star award specifically mentioned the local artwork that adorns the property, creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors from around the world.

Claire Hunter, co-owner of Marine Hotel, said: “We’ve been working incredibly hard to cater to the needs of our ever growing clientele and it’s fantastic to see all the team’s hard work pay off.

"The commitment to delivering exceptional service and improving guest experience hasn’t gone unnoticed and we’re very proud to receive the four-star award from AA.”