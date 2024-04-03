Marketing Mastery Club launched
and live on Freeview channel 276
“All marketers should be able to account for a return on investment for every pound spent on marketing. But many marketers simply don’t have the skills or training to do this,” said Christine.
“It’s our aim to showcase the support available to Northern Ireland marketers, to help them map the credentials needed to be effective professionals,” Lydia added.
Leading international marketer PR Smith kicked off the series with a talk about the impact of AI on marketing in the Long Gallery.
He is a digital marketer, an international speaker and TED talker, author of seven books in eight languages and founder of SOSTAC® strategic marketing planning methodology, which has been adopted by blue-chip companies and start-ups alike.
For further information on upcoming Marketing Mastery Club events go to: www.lmc-associates.co.uk/marketing-mastery-club.