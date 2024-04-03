Marketing Mastery Club launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“All marketers should be able to account for a return on investment for every pound spent on marketing. But many marketers simply don’t have the skills or training to do this,” said Christine.

“It’s our aim to showcase the support available to Northern Ireland marketers, to help them map the credentials needed to be effective professionals,” Lydia added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading international marketer PR Smith kicked off the series with a talk about the impact of AI on marketing in the Long Gallery.

Pictured are Christine Watson of Watson and Co Chartered Marketing, speaker PR Smith and Lydia McClelland.

He is a digital marketer, an international speaker and TED talker, author of seven books in eight languages and founder of SOSTAC® strategic marketing planning methodology, which has been adopted by blue-chip companies and start-ups alike.