Coleraine’s new Marks & Spence store will open its doors to the public at 9am on January 30, 2024

Popular retailer Marks & Spencer has revealed plans for the opening of its brand-new foodhall on the North Coast. Credit M&S

The state-of-the-art renewal store will see M&S become a flagship retailer in Coleraine’s Riverside Retail Park. The store represents a significant investment by M&S and will create 30 new jobs in the area.

The new foodhall will span more than 11,500 sq ft and for the first time, the Coleraine store will also feature a full beers, wine and spirits department. For junior shoppers, the new store will also offer the new popular ‘Colin World’ feature where they can discover the latest range based on everyone’s favourite cake.

M&S Coleraine will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing and Home products via its Collect in Store service where customers can order online at M&S.com.

Kieran McCauley, M&S Coleraine Store Manager, has worked at M&S for nearly 29 years in various senior roles. He said: “We are delighted to be bringing a brand-new M&S shopping experience to Coleraine. The store is an exciting investment in the future of M&S in in the area and I can’t wait for our customers to explore all the new features that the store has to offer.

“I know how much our colleagues are looking forward to launching the new foodhall and serving our customers and the wider local community in our brand-new store. The launch promises to be a great day and we’re encouraging everyone to pop down and join in the fun.”