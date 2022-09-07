Martin Hurls towards success with NI Small Business Loan Fund

The Fund is managed by Ulster Community Finance Ltd (UCF) on behalf of Invest Northern Ireland and delivered in partnership with Enterprise Northern Ireland. UCF is a subsidiary of the social enterprise organisation Community Finance Ireland. Small businesses, sole traders and partnerships keen to develop their business can avail of loans up to £100,000, while start-up businesses can obtain initial loans of up to £15,000.

Solopreneur, Emmet Martin, established Martin Hurls in 2017 after identifying a market for high-quality hand-crafted hurls. As a child he worked alongside his father repairing broken hurleys and then began using ash trees from the family farm to make them. As well as selling directly to GAA club members in Ireland he has exported hurls to destinations including Belgium, Italy, USA and Australia. He has recently diversified into manufacturing hand crafted medal and keepsake boxes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Hurls has secured £10,000 from the NI Small Business Loan Fund for working capital allowing the company to keep up with demand for products and to purchase stock. Ulster Community Finance Ltd Chief Executive, Dónal Traynor said: “Emmet is an inspiring young entrepreneur who has taken his hobby and love of sport and turned it into a viable business. His passion and drive have already led to impressive growth and reach. The fast and flexible finance that the Northern Ireland Small Business Loan Fund offers is perfect to support the next stage of his business journey which will allow him to focus more on sales and relationship building while ensuring production levels can meet demand.”

Ulster Community Finance Ltd Chief Executive, Dónal Traynor, William McCulla, Invest NI’s Director of Corporate Finance and Emmet Martin, founder of Martin Hurls who recently secured £10,000 from the NI Small Business Loan Fund for working capital.

Emmet Martin from Martin Hurls said: “From the outset, maintaining product quality has been a top priority for me. With demand for high quality, customisable hurls remaining high, the NISBLF funding will allow me to meet this demand and explore new business development opportunities.

“The NISBLF team recognised my growth ambitions for Martin Hurls and have been extremely supportive in terms of advice and insights.”