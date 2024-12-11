Matrix NI launches innovative ‘Advanced Wireless Networks’ report

The Northern Ireland Science Industry panel, Matrix NI has launched an insightful and comprehensive research study

The Advanced Wireless Networks research study was launched at the inaugural Responsible Innovation Conference recently held at the Harbour Commssioner’s Office, in Belfast. Attended by over 160 delegates from industry and academia, the conference was dedicated to shaping the future of innovation sustainably.

The role of Matrix NI is to advise government and inform academia and industry on the commercial exploitation of research and development, and science and technology in Northern Ireland.

The report ‘Advanced Wireless networks (Active demand stakeholder study)’ is one of a number of recent reports by Matrix to support this function.

Mr Henny Sands (Head of Telecommunications, UK Space Agency)

The insights provided by the Matrix research deepens our understanding of the transformative impact of Advanced Wireless Networks in Northern Ireland.

As the economy evolves, the need for robust, reliable connectivity becomes ever more critical. Advanced connectivity is essential not only for maintaining competitiveness but also for driving innovation and unlocking potential.

By adopting demand-responsive strategies that align with infrastructure development, Northern Ireland can remain at the forefront of progress and opportunity.

L-R Charlie Tuxworth (Matrix panel member), Dr Katrina Thompson (Matrix panel member), Eoin McFadden (Head of Matrix Secretariat) Henny Sands (Head of Telecommunications, UK Space Agency)

Patricia O’Hagan (Matrix, Deputy Chair) welcomed the findings of the ‘Advanced Wireless networks (Active demand stakeholder study) commenting: “The report provides a vital lens into the forces shaping Northern Ireland's connectivity landscape and the growing demand for advanced wireless solutions.

"By mapping stakeholder needs and demand drivers, the research equips us with the insights needed to align connectivity strategies with the expectations of a rapidly evolving digital economy. It looks closely at the key forces driving demand across industries, including sectors such as manufacturing, health and the creative technologies”.

She added: “I am confident that the findings will inspire collaborative efforts across sectors, positioning Northern Ireland at the forefront of advanced connectivity and innovation”.

The report is available at https://matrixni.org/matrix-reports/