Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Mayor has congratulated winners of recent High Street Heroes Awards at special reception.

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It is my honour to personally congratulate this group of retailers on their fantastic success.

“Not only did Ballymoney win High Street of the Year, two of the towns long standing retailers W&J Walker and The Winsome Lady also brought home three prizes, with four other accolades awarded to Coleraine and Limavady; this is proof of the outstanding service and options visitors and residents to the Borough have in our town centres.

“This success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of each and every business and the people behind them, congratulations to everyone.”

High Street Heroes is a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported by Camelot, Roam, Strategic Power Connect and Belfast Live, which sees thousands of shoppers across Northern Ireland vote for their favourites in a range of categories.

W&J Walker was the winner of Gold for Best Homeware Retailer.



