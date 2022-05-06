Mayor enjoys a visit to The Surf Shack

The Surf Shack is dog friendly and also provides surf and wetsuit hire, yoga classes, outdoor Qigong classes and offers its own unique range of branded clothing, surf equipment, prints and posters.

Mayor Richard Holmes said: “I am pleased to see continued growth and development in the village, which is carving out a new niche for itself in recent times with the official opening of an Economuseé at The Chocolate Manor, becoming the first chocolate maker outside of Canada to join the exclusive network.

“Our Borough benefits greatly from our local entrepreneurs, and their vision makes a vital contribution to the local economy. I would like to thank Leanne and Linsey for taking time out of their busy day to show me around and together with their brother Aran I wish them the very best for their future.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, enjoys a tour of The Surf Shack in Castlerock with Leanne and Linsey Lyons

The Lyons family said: “We love Castlerock, it is our hometown. We have always seen the potential of this little coastal village and it’s really cool to be part of the reason people are visiting Castlerock for the first time.

“Of course, we can’t take all the credit, there are many new and old businesses in Castlerock that are really helping it thrive. Castlerock really is a fantastic place and we just want to spread the love of our home.”