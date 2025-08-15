Mayor opens self storage facility at Larchfield Estate

Lisburn, 15 August 2025 — The Mayor of Lisburn has officially opened Think Storage, a purpose-built, carbon-neutral self storage facility at Larchfield Estate, designed to help protect the Estate’s historic buildings and farmland for future generations. Praised by the Mayor as “innovative, sustainable, and vital for preserving our heritage,” the project is the latest diversification by owners Gavin and Sarah Mackie, who have spent nearly 20 years maintaining the 18th-century estate, already known for weddings, events, and luxury accommodation.

Think Storage offers secure, flexible units with 24-hour CCTV, phone-operated entry, and easy online booking, serving both local residents and small businesses.

Profits will support the ongoing upkeep of the estate’s heritage assets, helping to ensure it remains a vibrant part of the community.

More information: www.think-storage.co.uk