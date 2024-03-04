Commending the businesses for their success in local awards such as Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards, as well as receiving recognition in UK-wide schemes such as the Great Taste Awards and Quality Food Awards, Cllr Callaghan said: “Causeway Coast and Glens has no shortage of fantastic food and drink producers, and this is evident in the wide array of accolades that local businesses have won.

“These awards recognise and celebrate the quality of products within the industry, and the fact that our Borough is so well represented serves to underscore the commitment to excellence demonstrated by our local producers.

“A key factor in the success of these businesses is their use of the finest local ingredients, as well as their passion and dedication in crafting exceptional products.”

Among those in attendance at the special reception in Cloonavin on Wednesday, February 28 were Morelli Ice Cream Ltd, Coleraine, Basalt Distillery Ltd, Bushmills, Dundarave Estate, Bushmills, Devil’s Churn/Seasons of the Glens, Ballycastle, Glens of Antrim Crisps, Cushendall, Broighter Gold Oil, Limavady, Milgro, Limavady, Lacpatrick Dairies, Coleraine, Jam at The Doorstep, Ballymoney, Causeway Coffee, Ballymoney and Irish Black Butter, Portrush.

1 . COUNCIL Marino and Daniela Morrelli of Morrelli's Ice Cream, who won several accolades at the Blas Na hEireann Irish Food Awards, including Supreme Champion Award. They also won a number of awards at the Great Taste Awards and the Irish Quality Food Awards. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . COUNCIL James Richardson and Martha Garbe of Basalt Distillery Bushmills, who received a Gold award at the Blas Na hEireann Irish Food Awards and also 2-stars in Great Taste Award. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . COUNCIL Eoin McConnell of Seasons of the Glens, who won Gold and Silver awards at the Blas Na hEireann Irish Food Awards and achieved 2-stars in the Great Taste Awards. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL