Mayor praises ‘High Street Heroes’

It was a great night for Coleraine as it shared High Street of the Year with Newtownards while Couples, a family run boutique located on Railway Road in the town, won Best Fashion Retailer.

Speaking after the winners were announced, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I was honoured to attend the High Street Hero Awards alongside some of our independent traders. It was fantastic to see the area so well represented on the night, and I want to say a special ‘well done’ to the owners and staff of Couples, the Coleraine BID team, Causeway Chamber of Commerce, Ballymoney Chamber and our wider business community. This success is testament to our hardworking traders and it certainly is an achievement to be proud off, especially as the winners were selected from a public vote.

Coleraine retailers, along with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace, celebrate their joint win of High Street of the Year at the High Street Heroes Awards

“These awards celebrate independent retailers across our towns and villages, along with the unique vibrancy that our high streets offer our visitors and shoppers. I’d like to thank Retail NI for this showcase, and I want to pass my congratulations on to the winners and runners-up in all categories.”

Alongside the success for Coleraine and Couples, other local business shortlisted on the night and who received a runners-up award included: Best Fashion Retailer – Winsome Lady, Ballymoney (Silver); Best Butcher – McKay’s Family Butchers, Ballycastle (Silver); Best Homeware – WJ Walker, Ballymoney (Silver); Best Convenience Store – Brooklands Nearby, Balnamore (Bronze); Overall Independent Retailer – Couples, Coleraine (Silver) & Winsome Lady, Ballymoney (Bronze); High Street of the Year – Ballymoney (Bronze).

Representatives of the Ballymoney business community pictured at the High Street Heroes Award event