Mayor praises Rabbit Hotel staff after top award
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross has visited the Rabbit Hotel and Retreat to congratulate staff, after the venue was named ‘Northern Ireland Hotel of the Year’ at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards 2022.
The Templepatrick venue was the only one in Northern Ireland to be recognised at the glittering ceremony at Grosvenor House in London, hosted by TV presenter Gabby Logan, which celebrates the UK’s top hotels, restaurants and bars across 26 categories.
Having opened its doors in the summer of 2020, the 33-bedroom boutique hotel and spa has been dramatically transformed to include a £2 million Relaxation Burrow spa area, boasting unique attractions including a Swedish sauna, an aromatherapy steam room, halotherapy salt chamber, Roman inspired bath and a heated lakeside beach, complete with a Lake Bar.
The Relaxation Burrow, coupled with the hotel’s unique banqueting suite and wedding venue - The Loft - has seen the Rabbit quickly gain a reputation as a laid-back and luxurious location.
Ald Ross said: “I am thrilled that the Rabbit Hotel and Retreat has been recognised for offering a top-class hospitality experience in the borough, beating off stiff competition from other venues across Northern Ireland.
"I know how much hard work has gone in to the redevelopment of this location and it has certainly paid off.
“With its stunning and unique lakeside location, its close proximity to Belfast and also to Belfast international Airport, the hotel is ideally placed to offer an outstanding experience to guests. Well done to all the team at the Rabbit Hotel on their success.”
Lynsey Gordon, General Manager at The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat, added: “This is a fantastic endorsement of all the hard work that has gone into the extensive redevelopment at The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat.
“This award reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering an outstanding experience and recognises our team’s talents, dedication and efforts. We are incredibly grateful to all our guests for their support and we look forward to creating many more memory-making moments at The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat.”
The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat is part of Galgorm Collection and the sister hotel to the globally renowned and award-winning Galgorm.