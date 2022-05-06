Mayor visits new business in Portrush

Located on Eglinton Lane, The WorkSpace provides a flexible solution for local business people, freelancers, start-ups, students and visiting tourists in response to changing working habits.

The brainchild of local man Ben Brennan, the idea was conceived through his personal experience of navigating hybrid working between his home in Portrush and his Belfast office.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entrepreneur benefited from the expert support of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Alchemy mentoring programme.

Owner Ben Brennan shows the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, around The WorkSpace, a new remote working hub in Portrush

Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “It’s very encouraging to see such an innovative business venture in our Borough, and we are fortunate to have such forward-thinking local entrepreneurs, like Ben, whose ideas benefit both residents and visitors as well as our local economy.

“Council plays a key role in supporting business growth in Causeway Coast and Glens and I’m very pleased to see its positive impact and hear directly from Ben about how our business support services have helped him.”

Ben said: “I started the business and signed up to the Council’s Alchemy programme. This gave me the support I needed to develop a business growth plan which has given me a strategic pathway to grow The WorkSpace.”

Check out www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work