MBE for Lisburn PR guru

Jane Wells MBE

Jane Wells, who is from Lisburn and went to Friends’ School, was managing director of award-winning PR agency JComms until 2018. She receives an MBE for services to the PR industry, Northern Ireland economy, and wider society.

Jane, who continues to be a director of JComms, has advised many of Northern Ireland’s leading companies, businesspeople, and public sector bodies. She has also managed a host of major business and public events.

Her 33-year PR career also saw her become the first women in NI to receive a Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of PR. She was credited with rejuvenating the CIPR’s standing in Northern Ireland when she was its local chair in 1998.

She was presented with a special recognition award by CIPR for her Outstanding Contribution to the Northern Ireland PR sector in 2010.

In 2018, Jane was recognised again with inclusion in the CIPR’s ‘70 at 70’ list of UK PR practitioners who have contributed most to the industry. This was compiled to mark the body’s 70th anniversary.

Outside of JComms, Jane has been involved in tireless voluntary work and has sat on the boards and committees of public bodies, arts organisations and business groups. This has included NI Opera, Ulster Youth Orchestra, Safe Food Advisory Board, the NI Memorial Fund, and the Institute of Directors (IoD).

In 2019, Jane was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast.

Today, as a director of JComms, Jane continues to be involved in advising leading companies and organising major corporate events.

Jane Wells said: “I am immensely proud and humbled in equal measure by this award which I would like to share with my colleagues at JComms, past and present. I see it as recognition of the significant impact made by the company and the PR community to Northern Ireland over many years. Huge thanks to those who nominated me and my eternal gratitude to my husband Martin and children Sian, Duncan and Petra who have supported me throughout my career.”