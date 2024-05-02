McAleer & Rushe Launches Degree Apprenticeship Programme With Ulster University

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new degree apprenticeship programme offers an alternative to the traditional degree route, providing students aged 18 and older the opportunity to gain fully paid employment in the construction industry while studying for a fully funded University accredited degree.

Launching today, this partnership signifies an entrance into the apprenticeship space for McAleer & Rushe, which the Cookstown-based company has strategically targeted to provide students with the best possible opportunity to pave their way into the Construction Industry.

The new apprentices will take up a role within McAleer & Rushe’s Commercial and Engineering teams, working closely with a mentor who will provide support and guidance, while undertaking a part-time, fully funded, five-year BSc Honours degree in Ulster University’s School of Architecture and the Built Environment.

Pictured outside Ulster University's Belfast campus

The associated courses include Quantity Surveying & Commercial Management and Construction Engineering & Management, with programme teaching delivered at Ulster University’s state-of-the-art Belfast campus located in the vibrant cultural centre of the city, the Cathedral Quarter. As the Apprentices ‘earn while they learn’, they will also get started on the pathway towards gaining a membership of professional bodies and pursuing a professional chartered status.

Working on the company’s substantial portfolio of projects across their core sectors of Residential, Hotel, Office and Student Accommodation, Apprentices will get the opportunity to travel throughout the programme to sites in major cities across the UK and Ireland, such as London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Applications for their September 2024 intake are now open.

Visit McAleer & Rushe’s website to apply: https://bit.ly/3JZgdSJ

Commenting on the launch, Shane McCullagh, Director at McAleer & Rushe said:“We are thrilled to launch our Degree Apprenticeship Programme in partnership with Ulster University, providing students with an excellent opportunity to take the first step towards a diverse and fulfilling career in the Construction Industry.

“By investing in Apprenticeships, we are not only diversifying our workforce, but we are also innovatively creating career pathways for students by empowering them with invaluable experience early on in their careers. At McAleer & Rushe, we pride ourselves in nurturing staff from the beginning of their career journeys and throughout their careers, and with the guidance and support of our experienced staff, we can guarantee our Apprentices’ personal and professional aspirations will be achieved.”

Abbie McKenna, Head of Centre Apprenticeship, Skills & Flexible Education at Ulster University, commented: “We are thrilled McAleer & Rushe are launching their Apprenticeship Programme. Ulster University have long established links with McAleer & Rushe and we are proud that so many of our alumni students now enjoy successful careers with the Company. We are confident that as we continue to work together, we will strengthen the joint success story Ulster University and McAleer & Rushe have together.”

Clare Mahon, Senior Lecturer in Construction Management at Ulster University, commented: “This is an incredible opportunity for school leavers to gain a pathway into the construction industry.

“Along with ourselves in Ulster, McAleer & Rushe have carefully sculpted the bespoke delivery model for the Degree Apprenticeship to include a range of flexible learning opportunities at university and in the work place. We are really excited to be part of it.