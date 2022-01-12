First opened in 1971 by James’ father, Gerry McCracken with just three employees, it’s since had eight refurbishments with an investment of approximately £300,000.

McCracken’s SPAR has now quadrupled its employees to 12 and the family name is celebrated amongst the business community in Portadown.

The McCracken family also own a local bakery on the Garvaghy Road ‘The Home Bakery’ and have supplied a range of their fresh bakery lines instore daily. The store also has its own butchery counter which has been a huge part of the store since it opened 50 years ago, continuing their commitment to offer local produce to shoppers.

Ciaran Haren and Justin Hayes from Henderson Group present A commemorative plaque from SPAR NI to celebrate 50 years of business with owner James McCracken from McCrackens SPAR in Portadown.

James says: “Our store has provided the local community with their daily essentials for the last 50 years and it’s been an honour to be part of the journey and watch the store grow and evolve. We’re particularly proud of our home delivery service which sets us apart from local competition, and has given the local community a lifeline particularly over the past couple of years.

“We have reached a huge milestone this year, and we hope to continue supporting our loyal customers over the next 50 years.”

Throughout the years, James McCracken has supported the local community schools (St John the Baptist College, St. John’s Primary and Ballyoran Primary) and football clubs with food, fundraising and sponsorships. As a SPAR store, the business also regularly supports charity partner Marie Curie with in-store collections and face covering sales.

To mark the anniversary, James was presented with a plaque from SPAR owners, Henderson Group, and plans to launch a series of bespoke offers and promotions in early 2022.

Henderson Group is a local family business achieving 84th place on the latest 2020 Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 league table of the UK’s private companies.

Henderson Group is ranked 3rd in the Ulster Business Top 100 NI Companies 2021, 2nd in the Ulster Grocer Top 75 NI Food & Drink companies 2021 and 14th in the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies 2021.

The Group owns the SPAR, EUROSPAR, VIVO, VIVOXTRA and VIVO Essentials franchises in Northern Ireland.