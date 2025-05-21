McDonald’s ‘golden’ investment in Coleraine brings 120 new jobs to the area

By The Newsroom
Published 21st May 2025, 13:44 BST
McDonald’s has officially opened its latest Northern Irish restaurant in Coleraine on May 21, bringing an additional 120 new jobs to the area.

The new 80-seater Drive Thru restaurant has 39 parking spaces and signals a £4 million investment from the global brand, which sees its restaurant estate in Northern Ireland expand to 35.

Each of the 35 McDonald’s restaurants in Northern Ireland are owned and managed by eight individual franchisees who are all local businesspeople.

The new Coleraine restaurant is the second McDonald’s restaurant in the town and both premises are owned and operated by McDonald’s Franchisee Bruce Baillie.

Franchisee Bruce Baillie and Company Director Sharon Baillie (centre) with Aimee McLaughlin and Amileigh Price from the new McDonald’s restaurant in Coleraine which opened on May 21. Credit Consello PRplaceholder image
Franchisee Bruce Baillie and Company Director Sharon Baillie (centre) with Aimee McLaughlin and Amileigh Price from the new McDonald’s restaurant in Coleraine which opened on May 21. Credit Consello PR

Mr Baillie said that he was excited to build on the strong community links that he has developed in Coleraine over the last 30 years in business.

“McDonald’s has been an important part of the local Coleraine community over the last 30 years and the opening of a second restaurant in the town is an indication of our commitment to the communities in which we serve here,” he added.

“Feeding and fostering local communities is at the heart and centre of the McDonald’s business operation.

“With a lot of our crew at the restaurant hailing from the local area, we have a team that are passionate and looking forward to continuing our partnerships with neighbouring community groups, sports clubs and businesses.”

