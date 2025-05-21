McDonald’s ‘golden’ investment in Coleraine brings 120 new jobs to the area
The new 80-seater Drive Thru restaurant has 39 parking spaces and signals a £4 million investment from the global brand, which sees its restaurant estate in Northern Ireland expand to 35.
Each of the 35 McDonald’s restaurants in Northern Ireland are owned and managed by eight individual franchisees who are all local businesspeople.
The new Coleraine restaurant is the second McDonald’s restaurant in the town and both premises are owned and operated by McDonald’s Franchisee Bruce Baillie.
Mr Baillie said that he was excited to build on the strong community links that he has developed in Coleraine over the last 30 years in business.
“McDonald’s has been an important part of the local Coleraine community over the last 30 years and the opening of a second restaurant in the town is an indication of our commitment to the communities in which we serve here,” he added.
“Feeding and fostering local communities is at the heart and centre of the McDonald’s business operation.
“With a lot of our crew at the restaurant hailing from the local area, we have a team that are passionate and looking forward to continuing our partnerships with neighbouring community groups, sports clubs and businesses.”